Analysts Set Expectations for International Seaways, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.13.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.