Analysts Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) PT at $107.13

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.55. 429,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.