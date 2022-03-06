Analysts Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $851.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.12%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

