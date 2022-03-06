Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Target Price at $71.27

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

