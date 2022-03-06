Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Target Price at $71.27

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.27.
A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of OneMain stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 38.58%.
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
