Analysts Set Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT at $51.13

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKIUF shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. 4,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

