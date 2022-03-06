Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $108.20

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average of $136.66. SAP has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

