Analysts Set Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Price Target at GBX 377.50

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 377.50 ($5.07).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KETL. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.17) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.03) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.83) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON KETL traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.95). The company had a trading volume of 695,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,836. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.15 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.23). The stock has a market cap of £454.68 million and a P/E ratio of 18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.91.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

