Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) PT at $38.14

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,099. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.