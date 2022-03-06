Analysts Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Target Price at $14.72

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.72.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ HNST opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Honest has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.
Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
