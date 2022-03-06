Analysts Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Target Price at $14.72

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 2,897,271 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after buying an additional 704,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,267,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Honest has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

