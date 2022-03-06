Analysts Set Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target at $13.67

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

VLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

