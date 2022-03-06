Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $25.86

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WES stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 59.01%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

