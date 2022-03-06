Analyzing Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) & Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -11.95% -17.83% -10.79% Udemy N/A N/A N/A

47.8% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aspen Group and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73

Aspen Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.42, suggesting a potential upside of 499.69%. Udemy has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 191.48%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Udemy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and Udemy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 0.39 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -3.15 Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Udemy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Group.

Summary

Udemy beats Aspen Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

