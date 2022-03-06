Apella Capital LLC Buys 815 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. 123,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.