Apella Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 43,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.14. 8,639,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,871,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average is $150.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.55 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

