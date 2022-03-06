Apella Capital LLC Has $22.40 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,484,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 159,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,179,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 978,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $46.89. 157,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,719. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $52.22.

