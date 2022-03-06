Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 36,502 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,433.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,452,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,284. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
