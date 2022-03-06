Apella Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,634 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after acquiring an additional 344,143 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 209,509 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 129,328.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,887 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

