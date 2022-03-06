Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to announce $54.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.48 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,818 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

