Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.71 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.

Appian stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.69. 460,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,816. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $176.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 242,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,224. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Appian by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Appian by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

