Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $78.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,769.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,612 shares of company stock valued at $102,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

