AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion and a PE ratio of 718.10. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,659,500 shares of company stock valued at $696,305,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $3,715,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $271,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $6,577,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $8,285,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.