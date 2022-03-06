AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
APP stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion and a PE ratio of 718.10. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25.
In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,659,500 shares of company stock valued at $696,305,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $3,715,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $271,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $6,577,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $8,285,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
