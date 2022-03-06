AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $120.19. 206,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

