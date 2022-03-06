Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $116.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

