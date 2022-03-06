Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,833 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 75.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after buying an additional 156,466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 117,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 68,034 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 945,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $289,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

