Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,050,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

