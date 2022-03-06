Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Shares Up 1.1%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. 460,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 962,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$154.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

