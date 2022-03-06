Argon Price Hits $0.0074 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Argon has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $531,121.40 and $60,452.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.09 or 0.06733266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,990.00 or 0.99552974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048258 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,137,915 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

