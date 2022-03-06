Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMNF opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

