Astec Industries, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Astec Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.