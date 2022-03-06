ATB Capital Raises AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$2.40

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AKT.A stock opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.54.
