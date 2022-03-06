Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

ATTO stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Atento has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

