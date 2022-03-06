Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.
ATTO stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Atento has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.
Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
