AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
