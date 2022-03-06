AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

T opened at $23.87 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.