Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) to announce $22.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $26.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $910,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,331.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $144.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.37 million to $159.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $269.33 million, with estimates ranging from $227.47 million to $310.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 918,076 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,205 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 2,877,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,713. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

