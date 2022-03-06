Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of AUPH opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.