Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Griffin Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.66. 1,963,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,431. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

