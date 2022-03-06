AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Cut to $2,100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,048.72.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,891.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,168.00 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,968.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,834.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 110.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

