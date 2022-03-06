Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 69,654 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

