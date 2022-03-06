Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 416,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 650,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $0.84 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Avenue Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

