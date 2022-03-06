Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of AVID opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after acquiring an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 263,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $7,403,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

