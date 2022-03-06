B. Riley Cuts Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target to $8.00

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

