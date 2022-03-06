Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 46,319 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $53.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTN. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 122,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

