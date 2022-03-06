Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of European Wax Center as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,356,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. European Wax Center Inc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

