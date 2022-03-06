Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,832 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGI opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

