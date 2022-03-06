Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 808.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $25.53 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.