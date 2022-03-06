Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZT. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,946,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,081,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth $786,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZT stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

