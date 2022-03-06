Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 405,200 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after buying an additional 329,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 298.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 264,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $67.05 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

