Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 88,377 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,377 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,977. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.