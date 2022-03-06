Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and $109,790.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001904 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,011,277 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

