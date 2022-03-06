Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BNCZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of BNCZF stock remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Friday. Banco BPM has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

