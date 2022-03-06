Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €0.70 ($0.79) to €0.72 ($0.81) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$2.07 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

